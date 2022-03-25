(Good Things Utah) This morning we are making Bread Pudding with Angie Ehrenzweig! Grab the recipe for your records at home so you can make it anytime!

Ingredients:

6 to 8 croissants

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of evaporated milk

1 can of half and Half/ media crema nestle

8 oz. of cream cheese

4 eggs

1 1/2 cup of sugar

5 tsp of water.

Prep:

Melt the 1 1/2 cup sugar and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it becomes liquid.

Continue cooking and stirring with a wooden spoon until is lightly browned.

Pour the melted sugar into the mold ramekin to coat the bottom.

While the caramel is still hot and liquid, very carefully ( using oven mitts) swirl the pan around while sugar is still soft to cover the bottom and sides. It will get thicker as it cools and eventually hardens.

Set aside to cool.

Instructions:

Cube your croissants or bread of your choice into cubes.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for the custard mixture. Using a hand mixer or blender

In a bowl, gently toss until all the bread is coated. You will see a lot of extra mixtures but this will be soaked up by the bread.

Cover the bowl and leave it in the refrigerator overnight or at least 2 hours until all the custard mixture has been soaked up.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Cover your baking dish with the caramel and pour the mixture cover tightly with foil and place it into a large roasting pan and set it in a water bath that comes up halfway up the baking dish.

Bake for 1 hour covered or until inserting a toothpick in the middle comes out clean.

Uncover your baking dish and continue to bake it in the roasting pan until the crust becomes browned and crispy.

