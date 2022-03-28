(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler is in the Kitchen today cooking up a delicious meal – Bread Pudding French Toast with Toasted Meringue and Fresh Berries!

Ingredients:

1 pound stale bread, cubed into 1” pieces

3 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs + 2 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 egg whites

½ cup sugar

Fresh berries

Directions:

Place the stale bread cubes in a large bowl.

In another bowl, mix the milk, cream, 1 cup sugar, eggs & egg yolks, and Vanilla.

Pour this mixture over the bread cubes. Let the bread soak up all the custard mixture for at least a half-hour, gently stirring often.

Heat your oven to 350 F.

Pour the bread-custard mixture into a bread pan. Use the back of a spoon to pack all the bread pieces in really tight. Not all the custard will be absorbed into the bread, pour this into the pan as well.

Cover with aluminum foil, and bake for 45 – 60 minutes or until the center is set.

Let cool completely before removing and slicing.

To make the meringue, place the egg whites into a mixer and whip on high until it’s nice and foamy. At this point, slowly pour in the ½ cup of sugar and whip on high until it reaches stiff peaks.

Once the pudding loaf has cooled, slice it into 1” Slices. Heat a non-stick frying pan and coat the pan with some non-stick spray or butter.

Brown each side of the slice in the pan. You do not need to dip it into a traditional egg batter since you have just made a loaf out of the same thing.

To assemble the plate, smear some meringue onto the plate and toast with a kitchen torch. Set the warmed & browned french toast on top of the meringue. Top with fresh berries.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.

Get additional recipes from Chef Austin Buhler by visiting him on Instagram.