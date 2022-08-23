(Good Things Utah) Lindy put Deena to work in the kitchen today to make this fresh and tasty end of summer treat!

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup butter

1 1/3 cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

2/3 cup sour cream

3/4 cup blueberries

2 or 3 peaches, unpeeled, sliced. Enough to cover the surface of the cake.

3 tbsp of brown sugar

Directions:

Grease and flour a 9 or 10-inch springform pan.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift together the flour, baking soda, and baking powder and set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar well. Add the vanilla.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Fold in the dry ingredients alternately with the sour cream.

Spread the batter evenly into the prepared springform pan.

Arrange the peach slices so that they cover the surface and then sprinkle on the blueberries between the peach slices.

Sprinkle the sugar over the top of the cake and bake for approximately 1 hour.

Cool the cake in the pan for about 15 minutes before removing the sides of the springform pan and cooling the cake completely on a wire rack.

