Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 1 1/3 cups sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 eggs
  • 2/3 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 2 or 3 peaches, unpeeled, sliced. Enough to cover the surface of the cake.
  • 3 tbsp of brown sugar 

Directions:

  • Grease and flour a 9 or 10-inch springform pan.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, and baking powder and set aside.
  • Cream together the butter and sugar well. Add the vanilla.
  • Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
  • Fold in the dry ingredients alternately with the sour cream. 
  • Spread the batter evenly into the prepared springform pan.
  • Arrange the peach slices so that they cover the surface and then sprinkle on the blueberries between the peach slices.
  • Sprinkle the sugar over the top of the cake and bake for approximately 1 hour. 
  • Cool the cake in the pan for about 15 minutes before removing the sides of the springform pan and cooling the cake completely on a wire rack. 

