(Good Things Utah) Lindy put Deena to work in the kitchen today to make this fresh and tasty end of summer treat!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 3/4 cup butter
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 eggs
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup blueberries
- 2 or 3 peaches, unpeeled, sliced. Enough to cover the surface of the cake.
- 3 tbsp of brown sugar
Directions:
- Grease and flour a 9 or 10-inch springform pan.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Sift together the flour, baking soda, and baking powder and set aside.
- Cream together the butter and sugar well. Add the vanilla.
- Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Fold in the dry ingredients alternately with the sour cream.
- Spread the batter evenly into the prepared springform pan.
- Arrange the peach slices so that they cover the surface and then sprinkle on the blueberries between the peach slices.
- Sprinkle the sugar over the top of the cake and bake for approximately 1 hour.
- Cool the cake in the pan for about 15 minutes before removing the sides of the springform pan and cooling the cake completely on a wire rack.
If you would like additional recipes from Lindy, head on over and follow her on Instagram and make sure you tune into Good Things Utah Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 11 AM!