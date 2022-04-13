(Good Things Utah) Moist banana cake, luscious coconut cream, juicy blueberries, and toasted coconut are layered together to make the yummiest trifle. Perfect for spring!

Ingredients:

For the Cake

1 yellow box cake mix (plus eggs, oil, and water to make)

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 teaspoon baking soda

For the Cream:

1 quart heavy whipping cream

2 boxes (3.4 oz. each) Coconut Cream Jello pudding mix

Remaining Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed) blueberries

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

Directions:

Prepare cake according to box directions. Add baking soda and mix. Fold in mashed bananas. Pour into a greased 9×13 greased baking dish and bake as directed. Let cool completely and cut into cubes.

To toast coconut, add to a baking sheet, spread evenly, and bake at 325 for 8-10 minutes. Stir halfway through to ensure even toasting. Careful not to burn! Set aside to cool.

Using a stand or handheld electric mixer, whip heavy cream with pudding mixes until stiff peaks form. Add more cream or milk if it gets too stiff. Set aside.

Assembly:

Place 1/3 of the cake in a glass bowl or trifle dish.

Top with 1/3 of the blueberries.

Add 1/3 of the cream and spread evenly.

Repeat layers two more times ending with cream.

Top with toasted coconut.

Refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.

Print this recipe for your records HERE.

