(Good Things Utah) Chelsea Price with Priceless Bakes is in the kitchen cooking up muffins for breakfast! These Blueberry and Rye Muffins are so YUMMY!

Ingredients:

1 1/3 C. AP flour

1 1/3 C. dark rye flour

1 TSP baking powder

1/2 TSP baking soda

1 TSP kosher salt

1/2 C. melted butter

2/3 C. brown sugar

2/3 C. granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 TSP vanilla

1 C. buttermilk

1 C. fresh or frozen blueberries

Thyme Honey butter (optional)

4 TBSP room temp butter

1 TBSP honey

3 Sprigs of thyme leaves only

A Pinch of kosher salt

Crumb topping (optional):

1/4 C. honey

2 TBSP brown sugar

1/4 TSP Salt

1/2 C. butter melted

1 1/2 C. dark Rye flour

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Grease and line a 6 cup muffin tin, Set aside.

In a medium bowl add all your dry ingredients. Mix and set aside.

In a larger bowl whisk together melted butter and both sugars. Add in eggs and vanilla and mix well till sugar starts to dissolve. Add in 1/3 of the flour mixture. Gently stir until combined then add in half of your buttermilk. Continue to alternate adding in flour and buttermilk till it is all gone, mixing just till combined after each addition.

Be sure not to overmix as the batter will turn tough. Use a spatula for this part of the process. Once the batter is fully combined, fold in blueberries.

Using a 3 oz. scooper, scoop batter into your muffin tins.

Lightly press crumb topping into the batter.

Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes. Use a toothpick to check the center, if it comes out with a few crumbs the muffins are done.

Let cool for 5 minutes and top with honey butter if desired.

Print this recipe for your records HERE and then head on over to Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, or Chelsea’s Website!