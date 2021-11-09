Blistered Green Beans

(Good Things Utah) – These green beans are shriveled and browned into delicious submission before receiving a flavor bomb of buttery goodness, lemon zest, and fresh thyme.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds fresh green beans
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme
- Salt and Pepper, as needed
Directions
- Trim green beans as needed and pat dry.
- Place a large, 12” skillet (preferably cast iron or stainless steel) on the stovetop and turn heat to medium. After a minute add the butter and oil and give the pan time to get hot.
- Add the beans to the skillet and season with some salt and pepper. Stir to coat the beans in the oil/butter mixture and seasoning, then spread the beans into an even layer.
- Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes, undisturbed. Remove the lid and stir the beans, continue to cook until the beans are blistered and tender.
- Add the juice to the pan, some splatter is normal. Stir and add zest, and almost all of the thyme. Transfer to a serving dish and finish with the remaining thyme.
Chef: Maggie Faber
Website: www.magpieeats.com