Blistered Green Beans

(Good Things Utah) – These green beans are shriveled and browned into delicious submission before receiving a flavor bomb of buttery goodness, lemon zest, and fresh thyme. 

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds fresh green beans
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil 
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme 
  • Salt and Pepper, as needed

Directions

  1. Trim green beans as needed and pat dry.
  2. Place a large, 12” skillet (preferably cast iron or stainless steel) on the stovetop and turn heat to medium. After a minute add the butter and oil and give the pan time to get hot. 
  3. Add the beans to the skillet and season with some salt and pepper. Stir to coat the beans in the oil/butter mixture and seasoning, then spread the beans into an even layer. 
  4. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes, undisturbed. Remove the lid and stir the beans, continue to cook until the beans are blistered and tender. 
  5. Add the juice to the pan, some splatter is normal. Stir and add zest, and almost all of the thyme. Transfer to a serving dish and finish with the remaining thyme. 

Chef: Maggie Faber

Website: www.magpieeats.com

