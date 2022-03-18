(Good Things Utah) Justin Nelson is in the kitchen this morning cooking up Blistered Asparagus with poached egg, speck, pecorino fulvi, and Mustard Vinaigrette!

Ingredients:

4 Slices of Speck

2 Tablespoons of oil

1/4 Cup of white wine or water

2 Tablespoons white vinegar

2 Whole eggs

1 Bunch white or Green Asparagus

1/4 Pound Pecorino Fulvi ( from Caputo’s market)

Mustard Vinaigrette

Mustard Vinaigrette:

2 Shallots Fine diced

1 Teaspoon Thyme leaves

1 Garlic clove chopped or microplaned

1/4 Cup Sherry Vinegar

1 Tablespoon water

1/2 Teaspoon sugar

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/4 Teaspoon black pepper

1 Teaspoon powdered yellow mustard

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1/2 Cup E.V.O.O

Directions

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Set aside.

In a pan cook speck crispy with the oil over medium heat. Remove speck once it is crispy. Add your Asparagus and cook until it is starting to sizzle. Declare with wine or water and continue to cook until liquid is reduced. Once asparagus is tender remove it from the pan and place it on the desired plate.

At this time start to poach your eggs.

Poached eggs:

Bring a pot of water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

While waiting for the water to boil, Stir the 2 Tablespoons white vinegar into the water and create a vortex. Add the egg to the middle of the vortex and cook the egg for 3 minutes.

Remove the egg with a slotted spoon and dab it on a paper towel to remove any excess water. Serve immediately on the cooked asparagus. Drizzle desired amount of Vinaigrette on the asparagus.

Then crumble up the crispy speck and put it on top of the egg and asparagus.

Microplane the pecorino on top and enjoy.

