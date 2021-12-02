Best Salad Recipe For The Holidays

(Good Things Utah) – Healthy, attainable, feel-good salad recipe for the whole family— it will be your favorite. Take this simple green salad, and add a bunch of small goodies like bacon, pecans, and sweet potato chunks. Yum, yum, yum.
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 bunch of kale, leaves torn in pieces
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, cut in chunks
- 1 apple, cut in chunks
- 1/2-1 cup bacon pieces
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (or dried cranberries if you prefer)
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
Dressing
- 2 TBS apple cider vinegar
- 1 TBS Dijon mustard
- 1 TBS honey
Directions
- Put torn kale leaves in a large salad bowl, and massage the leaves for about a minute to break down the toughness of the kale.
- Coat the sweet potato chunks in 1 TBS olive oil, salt, and pepper and spread them out on a baking sheet. Roast the sweet potatoes for 25 minutes at 400 degrees.
- Assemble your salad with kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apple, bacon, pomegranate (or dried cranberries), and pecans.
- In a small bowl, mix up the dressing ingredients, and pour the dressing over the salad.
- And enjoy the Most Festive Salad!
Chef: Lisa Christine | Instagram: @delishdime