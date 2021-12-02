Best Salad Recipe For The Holidays

(Good Things Utah) – Healthy, attainable, feel-good salad recipe for the whole family— it will be your favorite. Take this simple green salad, and add a bunch of small goodies like bacon, pecans, and sweet potato chunks. Yum, yum, yum.

Ingredients

Salad 

  • 1 bunch of kale, leaves torn in pieces 
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, cut in chunks
  • 1 apple, cut in chunks 
  • 1/2-1 cup bacon pieces 
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (or dried cranberries if you prefer)
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped 

Dressing

  • 2 TBS apple cider vinegar 
  • 1 TBS Dijon mustard 
  • 1 TBS honey 

Directions

  1. Put torn kale leaves in a large salad bowl, and massage the leaves for about a minute to break down the toughness of the kale.
  2. Coat the sweet potato chunks in 1 TBS olive oil, salt, and pepper and spread them out on a baking sheet. Roast the sweet potatoes for 25 minutes at 400 degrees.
  3. Assemble your salad with kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apple, bacon, pomegranate (or dried cranberries), and pecans.
  4. In a small bowl, mix up the dressing ingredients, and pour the dressing over the salad.
  5. And enjoy the Most Festive Salad! 

Chef: Lisa Christine | Instagram: @delishdime

