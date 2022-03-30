(Good Things Utah) Jade Gip, Owner of Sake Restaurant joins us to show a recipe for Beef Sukiyaki (Japanese Hot Pot), a very simple sweet and easy delicious healthy food!

The first step is making broths for sukiyaki:

Ingredients Needed:

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1/2 cup of mirin (Japanese sweet sake seasoning)

1/2cup of water

2 1/2 tbsp. sugar.

Put all sauce together in a bowl and mix well then put on the side

Next, prepare vegetables for sukiyaki:

1 whole Napa cabbage: wash and rinse then cut into small pieces

1 onion: cut into small cube

1 tofu: whole tofu cut into smaller cube, need about 4-5 cube

4-8 oz. of thin slice of beef

1 green onion: cut into smaller pieces

1 bag of yam noodle: put in hot boiling water cook for 10 minutes and take it out

2-3 pieces of shiitake mushroom: cut smaller or cut flowers on top

Directions:

Put all the ingredient together in a pan

Turn on stove on high

Add sukiyaki sauce and cook for 3 minutes then add beef and green onion on top.

Ready to serve

Enjoy!

