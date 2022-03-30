(Good Things Utah) Jade Gip, Owner of Sake Restaurant joins us to show a recipe for Beef Sukiyaki (Japanese Hot Pot), a very simple sweet and easy delicious healthy food!
The first step is making broths for sukiyaki:
Ingredients Needed:
- 1/2 cup of soy sauce
- 1/2 cup of mirin (Japanese sweet sake seasoning)
- 1/2cup of water
- 2 1/2 tbsp. sugar.
- Put all sauce together in a bowl and mix well then put on the side
Next, prepare vegetables for sukiyaki:
- 1 whole Napa cabbage: wash and rinse then cut into small pieces
- 1 onion: cut into small cube
- 1 tofu: whole tofu cut into smaller cube, need about 4-5 cube
- 4-8 oz. of thin slice of beef
- 1 green onion: cut into smaller pieces
- 1 bag of yam noodle: put in hot boiling water cook for 10 minutes and take it out
- 2-3 pieces of shiitake mushroom: cut smaller or cut flowers on top
Directions:
- Put all the ingredient together in a pan
- Turn on stove on high
- Add sukiyaki sauce and cook for 3 minutes then add beef and green onion on top.
- Ready to serve
- Enjoy!
