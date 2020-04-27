Beef Sausage and egg breakfast in less than 5 minutes

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows us how to make a quick and easy Beef sausage and egg breakfast cup from her kitchen on Midday with Nicea today.

Staying at home with the kids and the entire family all day has its pros and cons. One thing that we are all likely to have trouble with is finding creative and easy ways to keep the kids interested in the foods we are making.

This recipe from Jennifer can be made in the microwave and you can add or remove ingredients as each person wants them. Don’t miss out on many other recipes Jennifer and our other guests have shown us here.

This article contains sponsored content.