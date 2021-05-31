Beach-Themed Cake popsicles

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Missing the beach? Moana Arruda of Mo’s Lovin’ Oven was in the kitchen whipping up a tasty cake popsicle dessert to make you feel like you’re in the tropics!

Find Moana on IG and on FB.

Ingredients:

-Favorite Cake Mix + Ingredients on box

-Chocolate ganache or white chocolate ganache

-Candy Melts in colors of your choice

-Sprinkles and decorations

Directions:

1.Grab a box of your favorite cake mix for a 9×13 pan. Follow the instructions on the box to bake and cool your cake.

2.When the cake is cooled, cut it in half. Add half the cake to a stand mixer and mix on low. Add in 2 tablespoons of ganache for 2 minutes. Check to see if the batter holds together when pressed. Add another tablespoon of the cake dough that is too dry and mix for 2 minutes more. Repeat until dough resembles a soft play dough consistency. The cake pop dough should form a ball in the bowl and stick to itself.

3.Pour the candy melts into a microwave-safe bowl or coffee mug and melt at 100% power for 1 minute. Stir the candy melts and then heat again at 70% power for 45 seconds. Stir the candy. It should be completely melted.

4.Verify that the popsicle mold is clean and dry.

5.Measure out a tablespoon of the cake pop dough and press it into the mold. Insert the wooden popsicle sticks and press the dough down so that it is even with the tops off the mold. Put the molds in the freezer to set for 20 to 30 minutes or longer. I like to leave mine overnight wrapped in plastic wrap.

6.Carefully remove the cake popsicles from the molds. Repeat this process until all the cake pop dough is used up. You should get about 12 cakesicles from half a cake.

7.Melt chocolate or candy melts in the microwave 30 seconds at a time stirring between until smooth. Dip each cake pop in the melted chocolate or candy melts making sure to cover every space and a little bit down the popsicle stick. Shake off excess melted chocolate and Set cake pops on a wax paper or parchment paper-lined plate or tray to set. You can set this in the refrigerator to help this solidify a little faster.

8.Melt the candy melts you want to use for decorating with the same process as before. Add melted candy melts to a piping bag. Snip off the tip and drizzle on the candy to decorate. Add the sprinkles and other decorations while candy melts are still wet. You can also use the piping bag to dot candy melts on larger decorations after the rest have been set.