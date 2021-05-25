BBQ Ribs to enjoy this summer.

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Summertime is perfect to have BBQ Ribs and on today’s show, Chef J from The Culinary Evangelist gave us his delicious recipe.

Dry Rub Ingredients:

-3/4 cup dark brown sugar firmly packed

-3/4 cup white sugar

-1/2 cup kosher salt

-1/2 cup sweet paprika

-1/4 cup granulated garlic

-2 Tbsp black pepper coarse ground

-2 Tbsp ground ginger

-2 tsp granulated onion

-2 tsp ground rosemary

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Store in an air-tight container.

Balsamic BBQ Sauce Ingredients:

-1 cup ketchup

-1 1/2 cups lager-style beer

-1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

-1 red onion finely diced

-1 garlic clove minced

-1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

-3 Tbsp honey

-1 1/2 Tbsp spicy brown mustard

-1 Tbsp Crystal hot sauce

-1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

-1/4 cup water

Directions:

1. Whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low and the sauce is at a faint simmer. Cook for at least 2 hours and up to 3. hours, depending on the desired intensity of the sauce. The finished sauce should be thick and sticky, add water as necessary during cooking.

3. Store refrigerated for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container.

You’ll enjoy this recipe at your next BBQ!

