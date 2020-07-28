BBQ Chicken & Apple Bread Pudding

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Shauna Havey was in the kitchen making the yummiest BBQ chicken and apple bread pudding that we all gobbled up the minute the segment was over! This recipe of hers won a taste of home contest, and is adelicious and easy to make fun summer dish!

Bread pudding is the epitome of comfort food, and simply too good to reserve only for dessert. This savory twist on an old classic is a great way to serve up delicious summer flavors for dinner.

Ingredients:

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix

6 tablespoons butter, divided

1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

2/3 cup barbecue sauce, divided

2 cups diced cooked chicken

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup half-and-half

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/4 cups shredded Pepper Jack cheese

1 small green apple, peeled and diced

1 Tablespoon minced chives.

Directions:

Prepare cornbread according to package directions, cool, then cut into cubes. Place cubes in a large mixing bowl. Reduce oven setting to 375°.

Heat two tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent.

Place chicken in a large bowl with 1/3 Cup BBQ sauce. Add cooked onions.

Melt remaining butter. Whisk in eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over cornbread cubes.

Add the chicken mixture, cheese and apple. Toss gently to combine.

Pour mixture into a greased 8-in. square or 1-1/2-quart baking dish; bake until bubbly and top is golden brown, about 35 minutes.

Drizzle remaining barbecue sauce over bread pudding. Sprinkle with chives.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.