BBQ Beef with Mexican Cornbread Waffles

(Good Things Utah) – Chuck roast slow cooked with BBQ flavors is shredded and served on top of cornbread waffles. They are full of onions, green chilies and cheese! A fun family dinner.

Ingredients

Beef:

4-5 lbs boneless beef chuck roast

1 ½ cups ketchup

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup BBQ sauce

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Waffles:

1 cup butter

1 1/3 cup sugar

4 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups cornmeal

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 (4 oz) cans diced green chilies

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

¾ cup finely diced onion

Directions

Place roast in slow cooker. Mix remaining beef ingredients in a bowl then pour over meat. Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 5-6. Remove meat and shred, discarding any extra fat. Return to liquid and mix. Keep warm. Melt butter in a large mixing bowl. Add sugar and mix well. Add eggs and buttermilk then whisk until blended. Add baking soda, cornmeal, flour and salt. Mix until well blended and no lumps remain. Fold in chilies, cheese, and onion. Cook in waffle iron until brown and slightly crisp. Serve shredded beef over waffles. Add extra cheese and onions if desired.

Go to Good Things Utah Recipes for more!