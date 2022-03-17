(Good Things Utah) A fun take on a traditional Irish Banoffee Pie. These banoffee pie cookies are filled with graham cracker, topped with Dulce de leche and cream cheese frosting.

Story Behind Banoffee Pie Cookies

This recipe for Banoffee Pie Cookies was inspired by Mary Susan Jenkin’s brother’s in-laws. They celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a legit Irish meal. She had the privilege of living with them for 6 months while she was engaged, and got to witness the celebration they held first hand.

Every year, the dad takes off work so he can spend the day cooking traditional Irish food. While she can’t remember the exact menu, she DOES remember the dessert. They had made a Banoffee pie and also sent them off with Flake chocolate bars shipped straight from Europe.

Now, Banoffee Pie. Have you ever heard of it? She hadn’t. As you might already know. She doesn’t love pie, but the flavors of THIS pie are so delicious. It is traditionally a graham cracker crust, a layer of gooey caramel, slices of banana, and topped with whipped cream. It’s called Banoffee because you get banana and toffee flavors. If you say caramel or toffee, she is there for it.

Mary Susan Jenkins thought this flavor profile would make a delicious cookie, so she set out to create it. It proved to be more difficult than she thought. Once she showed up at a friends house with the cookies for dessert, taking the time and energy she had put into perfecting them had proved worth it!

The Taste Test of Banoffee Pie Cookies

Her friend had spent two years serving a church mission in Ireland and she took one bite of these cookies and said they were so good. Mary Susan Jenkins said she created them after a Banoffee Pie. Her friend was impressed she even knew what that was, and then proceeded to tell her this is what she thought of when she took a bite.

As they were leaving, she asked her friend if she wanted to keep some. She declined, as she was trying to not eat so many treats. Her husband, however, came and found Mary Susan Jenkins and asked if he could keep some cookies. She watched as he quietly took three cookies, and hid them in their amazing butler’s pantry. That is the sign of a good cookie. Hide it so no one takes them!

The cookie itself is a banana cookie with ground graham crackers, chunks of graham crackers, and has caramel swirled in the batter. Once they come out of the oven and cool, they are topped with dulce de leche and a cream cheese frosting. If you love banana cream pie or banoffee pie, these are the cookie for you.

Ingredients:

1 cup butter softened

1 medium sized banana ripened

¾ brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 ½ all-purpose flour

9 sheets of honey graham crackers divided

¼ cup caramel sauce homemade or store bought*

1 can of dulce de leche**

Ingredients for the Frosting

1 8 oz. block of cream cheese

¼ cup butter softened

4 cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside. Completely crush 4 sheets of graham crackers into crumbs and set them aside. With the remaining graham crackers, break them into smaller chunks, not crumbs. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the butter and sugars and whip them together until they are light and fluffy. Add in the egg, yolk, vanilla, and banana. Mix together and scrape the side of the bowl with a spoon to ensure even mixing. Add in the soda, powder, flour, salt, and ground graham crackers crumbs and mix until it comes together. The dough will be slightly sticky. Add in caramel sauce and remaining graham cracker chunks. Mix quickly as to not break the graham crackers too much. The caramel sauce should also be slightly mixed in and still seen in some spots. Scoop cookies onto the cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes. The cookies will look golden on the bottom, and lightly golden on the top. Cool cookies on the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Once the cookies are cooled, spread a thin layer of dulce de leche on the top of your cookies. If you have a hard time finding a can of dulce de leche, usually found by the sweetened condensed milk, don’t fear. You can make your own dulce de leche with a can of sweetened condensed milk relatively easy. You just need a little extra time. You can google wonderful instructions for DIY dulce de leche. To prepare the cream cheese frosting, combine the cream cheese and butter together in the bowl of an electric mixer, until soft. Slowly add in half of the powdered sugar until it comes together (1-2 minutes). Add in remaining powdered sugar, and mix for another 2 minutes. For easy application, place frosting in a piping bag with your favorite tip and apply a thin layer. Finally you can ENJOY!

Follow along with Mary Susan Jenkins at Baking It Beautiful on Instagram and also her Website.