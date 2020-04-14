Shauna Havey brought us a delicious Banana Pudding French Toast recipe straight from her own kitchen today. Breakfast for dinner, anyone? Shauna tells us that with just a few pantry ingredients that we most likely already have, we can whip up her creation in no time!

Follow Shauna at https://www.instagram.com/haveyourselfatime/

Banana Pudding French Toast (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

3 Cups vanilla wafers

1 box Cook and Serve Banana Pudding (4.6 ounces)

3/4 Cup half & half

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 slices bread

2 Tablespoons butter, plus extra for serving

2 bananas, sliced

1 Cup Maple syrup for serving

Preparation:

Place vanilla wafers into a food processor. Process into coarse crumbs, then place crumbs onto a plate.

In large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix, half & half, eggs, vanilla, and salt. Allow mixture to rest for 2 minutes.

Dip each slice of bread into the pudding mixture until coated well. Gently shake off excess mixture.

Dip bread slices into the vanilla wafer crumbs until coated on both sides.

Heat a griddle pan to medium and coat with butter.

Grill bread on each side until golden brown, and bread is cooked through, about two minutes per side.

Place two slices of French toast on each of four plates. Top with butter, sliced bananas, and syrup before serving.