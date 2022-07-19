(Good Things Utah) Taking a time-old classic dish from their Turkish recipe book, Kahve Cafe joined us to share a flaky and flavorful recipe for Baklava Triangles. Located in a renovated Victorian mansion, Kahve Cafe features a variety of traditional Turkish tastes like their famous coffee, tea, sweets, and other savory infusions.

For more information, go online to KahveCafeSLC.com.

BAKLAVA TRIANGLES

Baklava Triangles | Ingredients

1 package #4 filo dough

3 cups walnuts

1/4 c sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

3 sticks butter

Syrup | Ingredients

3 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tbsp lemon juice

Turkey baster

Cookie sheet

DIRECTIONS: