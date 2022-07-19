(Good Things Utah) Taking a time-old classic dish from their Turkish recipe book, Kahve Cafe joined us to share a flaky and flavorful recipe for Baklava Triangles. Located in a renovated Victorian mansion, Kahve Cafe features a variety of traditional Turkish tastes like their famous coffee, tea, sweets, and other savory infusions.
For more information, go online to KahveCafeSLC.com.
BAKLAVA TRIANGLES
Baklava Triangles | Ingredients
- 1 package #4 filo dough
- 3 cups walnuts
- 1/4 c sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 3 sticks butter
Syrup | Ingredients
- 3 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Turkey baster
- Cookie sheet
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- Make syrup ahead of time to cool: Bring Syrup ingredients to boil, let simmer for 12 minutes, and set aside to cool
- Grind walnuts, sugar, and cinnamon
- Melt butter
- Defrost filo dough the night before.
- Bring dough to room temp before using so it is more pliable
- Lay it out on the horizontal and cut about 2 inches from end
- Cut down the middle vertically, cut each half in half and then repeat on the horizontal
- Stack the squares of filo dough
- Count out 8 sheets of dough, lay in hand, add 2 spoonfuls of filling in the center of the dough, fold over to make a triangle, and lay in pan
- Repeat until you are out of dough
- Use a turkey baster to suck up melted butter and drizzle it over top of all the triangles
- Put in oven until brown — about 20-30 min
- Drizzle syrup over top, enjoy the sizzle and sprinkle extra nut mixture on top for garnish
- You can use any nut or add-ins to make it fun like chocolate, dried fruits, etc
- ENJOY!