(Good Things Utah) Taking a time-old classic dish from their Turkish recipe book, Kahve Cafe joined us to share a flaky and flavorful recipe for Baklava Triangles. Located in a renovated Victorian mansion, Kahve Cafe features a variety of traditional Turkish tastes like their famous coffee, tea, sweets, and other savory infusions.

BAKLAVA TRIANGLES

Baklava Triangles | Ingredients

  • 1 package #4 filo dough
  • 3 cups walnuts
  • 1/4 c sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 3 sticks butter

Syrup | Ingredients

  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Turkey baster
  • Cookie sheet

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Make syrup ahead of time to cool: Bring Syrup ingredients to boil, let simmer for 12 minutes, and set aside to cool
  3. Grind walnuts, sugar, and cinnamon
  4. Melt butter
  5. Defrost filo dough the night before. 
  6. Bring dough to room temp before using so it is more pliable
  7. Lay it out on the horizontal and cut about 2 inches from end
  8. Cut down the middle vertically, cut each half in half and then repeat on the horizontal
  9. Stack the squares of filo dough 
  10. Count out 8 sheets of dough, lay in hand, add 2 spoonfuls of filling in the center of the dough, fold over to make a triangle, and lay in pan
  11. Repeat until you are out of dough
  12. Use a turkey baster to suck up melted butter and drizzle it over top of all the triangles
  13. Put in oven until brown — about 20-30 min
  14. Drizzle syrup over top, enjoy the sizzle and sprinkle extra nut mixture on top for garnish
  15. You can use any nut or add-ins to make it fun like chocolate, dried fruits, etc
  16. ENJOY!

