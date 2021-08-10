Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

With all of our gardens full of summer veggies, this is the perfect recipe to incorporate them in! Beverly Astin demonstrated the perfect italian summer recipe.

Ingredients

– 1 pound uncooked ziti pasta

– 2 1/2 pounds yellow squash and zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rounds and half-moons

– 2 pt.s red grape tomatoes

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 

– 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

– 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

– 2 cups ricotta cheese

– 2 ounces Romano cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)

– 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil

– 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

– 1 (12-oz.) jar marinara sauce

– 6 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups)

– Fresh basil leaves

Directions

  1. Cook pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain and cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
  2. While pasta cooks, preheat the broiler with the oven rack 6 inches from heat. Toss together squash, zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper on an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Spread in a single layer; broil until charred and tender, about 10 minutes.
  3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together ricotta, Romano, basil, vinegar, and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.
  4. Combine pasta, cooked vegetables, and marinara sauce in a large bowl; gently stir to combine. Spoon half of the pasta mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Dollop 1 cup of ricotta mixture evenly on pasta mixture. Repeat with remaining pasta mixture and ricotta mixture. Top evenly with mozzarella.
  5. Bake at 350°F until lightly browned and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with basil.

