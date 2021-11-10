Baked Green Apples

(Good Things Utah) – This truly is the most simple and delicious dessert that will transport you to your favorite piece of apple pie. Enjoy it while all the apples are in season!

Ingredients

4 medium apples (Green, Fuji, Lucy Glo, or Honey Crisp)

½ cup granola, divided into 4 equal parts (see my granola recipe on Instagram)

2 Tablespoons melted butter, divided

4 tsp. pure maple syrup, divided

Ice cream or whipped cream for serving

Directions

Cut a layer off the top of the apples with a knife. Remove the core and the seeds from the apple. If apple is a little lopsided, make a small horizontal cut on the bottom too. Place apples in a glass baking dish lined with parchment paper Pack 2 tablespoons granola into each apple. Drizzle the apples evenly with melted butter and add a teaspoon of maple syrup to each apple. Cover with foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 40 minutes or until apples are soft. Let cool and serve with a dollop of ice cream, whipping cream or crème fraiche.

Note: Apples can also be cut in half, coring part of the apple out of the center and granola placed on top with the other ingredients and baked the same way.

Chef: Hillori Hansen

Instagram: @blissful.bites.by.hillori