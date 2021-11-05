Baked Cheese Dip

(Good Things Utah) – This recipe is perfect for all of the gatherings that you’ll attend at this time of year. Bake it in a hollowed-out pumpkin during October and November. Other months you can use a ramekin. It can be served with veggies and fruit to keep it lighter and healthier. You can also serve it with crackers or bread. It’s great as a spread on a sandwich too!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups grated gruyere cheese
  • 1 cup softened cream cheese
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp finely chopped green onion 

Directions

  • Mix well so there are no lumps of cream cheese.
  • Scoop the dip into a hollowed-out pumpkin and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers and fruit. 

