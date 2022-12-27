Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Chef Jake Driffill came to visit Bree and Deanna in the GTU kitchen today to show off one of his favorite recipes for Bacon Wrapped Scallops!

Chef Jake discovered he had a love for food and cooking at the age of ten while spending time making holiday desserts with his mother and grandmother.

In addition to showing a favorite recipe, Jake also told us all about the one-day-only event that Harmon’s will be having on New Year’s Eve! The Seafood Frenzy – Welcoming 2023!

You can join their cooking chefs and the meat department where they will be bringing good luck, prosperity, and good health to 2023! All-day tastings include Fish Baja Style Tacos, Their famous Shrimp Cocktail, and Baja Crab Salad!

Check out the schedule for specific demo times and tours!

Ingredients:

1 lb. sea scallops, cleaned

1 lb. Harmon’s Applewood smoked bacon

1/2 cup fig jam

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup sliced chives

Twenty-four toothpicks

Directions:

Preheat oven to 415 degrees F.

In a small bowl, combine fig jam and balsamic vinegar and set aside.

Lay a strip of bacon on a parchment-lined sheet pan and brush the top side with fig/balsamic mixture.

Roll a scallop in bacon to wrap and use a toothpick to secure. Rotate the scallop so the bacon is around the outside.

Repeat until you have used all scallops.

Bake for 15 minutes until the bacon is crisp and the scallop is 150 degrees in the center.

Remove the finished scallops to the serving tray and top with chopped chives.

Print the recipe for home and add the ingredients you need for your next trip to Harmons or a pickup/delivery order. You can also visit their website where you can find your nearest location, shop, join their cooking school or get specials and more delicious recipes.

