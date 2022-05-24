(Good Things Utah) Looking for an easy summer salad to try? This will be your new all time favorite!

Ingredients:

1 Carton of cherry tomatoes

3-4 Avocados

1/2 Lemon

1/2 Red onion, chopped thinly

4 Tbsp of Olive oil

4 Tbsp of Rice vinegar

Sea Salt

Cilantro (optional)

Directions:

Wash & clean cherry tomatoes & then slice them in half, put aside.

Slice avocados & place them in a medium salad bowl & squeeze lemon juice on top.

Add sliced tomatoes & red onion.

Pour olive oil & rice vinegar on top. Sprinkle sea salt then toss.

Add cilantro to garnish if you desire.

Serve immediately.

Enjoy!!

