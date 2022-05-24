(Good Things Utah) Looking for an easy summer salad to try? This will be your new all time favorite!
Ingredients:
- 1 Carton of cherry tomatoes
- 3-4 Avocados
- 1/2 Lemon
- 1/2 Red onion, chopped thinly
- 4 Tbsp of Olive oil
- 4 Tbsp of Rice vinegar
- Sea Salt
- Cilantro (optional)
Directions:
- Wash & clean cherry tomatoes & then slice them in half, put aside.
- Slice avocados & place them in a medium salad bowl & squeeze lemon juice on top.
- Add sliced tomatoes & red onion.
- Pour olive oil & rice vinegar on top. Sprinkle sea salt then toss.
- Add cilantro to garnish if you desire.
- Serve immediately.
- Enjoy!!
Print this recipe for your records HERE and then head on over and visit Lindy Davies on Instagram!