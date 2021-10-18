AS SEEN LIVE: Halloween Snack Mix

Good Things Utah Halloween Snack mix

Homemade Halloween trail mix with candy corn, popcorn and pretzels

Here is a Halloween Snack Mix that’s serves as a great snack for kids.. It’s great for fall or Halloween themed parties. 

Ingredients

  • 6 cups Crispix cereal
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows
  • 1 cup small Pretzels
  • 3 cups popcorn
  • 1 cup Halloween colored candy-coated chocolate candies
  • 1/2 cup candy corn
  • 3 tablespoons Halloween sprinkles
  • 1 package white chocolate chips (11 oz bag)

Directions

  1. In a large bowl combine cereal, marshmallows, pretzels, popcorn, chocolate candies, and candy corn.
    Melt white chocolate chips over a double boiler on your stovetop, or in the microwave at 50% power.
    Pour melted chocolate over ingredients, stir to coat everything with the chocolate. Add on your Halloween sprinkles.
    Let the mixture harden up and then enjoy!
  2. Store any leftovers in a covered container at room temperature

