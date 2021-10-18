AS SEEN LIVE: Halloween Snack Mix

(ABC4) - A lifelong military leader who found favor with both the Republican and Democratic Party at various points in his life, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell passed away at age 84 on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

Powell's legacy is marked by his decades of service in the military, rising from college ROTC member to the highest military offices in the nation. He will also likely be remembered for a major miscue during his time as the Secretary of State to George W. Bush, an error that plagued his record and led to shifting feelings towards the Republican Party for the rest of his public life.