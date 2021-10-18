AS SEEN LIVE: Halloween Snack Mix

Here is a Halloween Snack Mix that’s serves as a great snack for kids.. It’s great for fall or Halloween themed parties.
Ingredients
- 6 cups Crispix cereal
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- 1 cup small Pretzels
- 3 cups popcorn
- 1 cup Halloween colored candy-coated chocolate candies
- 1/2 cup candy corn
- 3 tablespoons Halloween sprinkles
- 1 package white chocolate chips (11 oz bag)
Directions
- In a large bowl combine cereal, marshmallows, pretzels, popcorn, chocolate candies, and candy corn.
Melt white chocolate chips over a double boiler on your stovetop, or in the microwave at 50% power.
Pour melted chocolate over ingredients, stir to coat everything with the chocolate. Add on your Halloween sprinkles.
Let the mixture harden up and then enjoy!
- Store any leftovers in a covered container at room temperature