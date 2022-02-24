(Good Things Utah) Jake Hunsaker joined Nicea in the kitchen to show one of his many talents this morning, Cooking to stretch a dollar!

The recipes for Autumn Soup and Bread are recipes that were Jake’s mom’s recipes. While his dad worked 3 jobs at times, his mom used these recipes to make a dollar stretch as far as possible for their family of 11 children. His mom made hundreds of loaves of bread because they didn’t have the money to pay for his music lesson’s.

These music lesson’s paid off and Jake was a member of the Tabernacle Choir, and sang with BYU Vocal Point on NBC and he even did a duet with Nick Lachey!

Jake also shows how to make a perfect snack to kick off any sport or watch party!

Autumn Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onions

2 cups hot water

3/4 cup celery, chopped

3/4 cup potatoes, chopped

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 bay leaf

pinch of basil

3 whole fresh tomatoes, stems removed

Directions:

Brown ground beef slowly in a little hot fat (Sauté or panfry) in a heavy kettle.

Add onions and cook 5 minutes more.

Add remaining ingredients except for tomatoes and mix thoroughly, loosening the brown crustiness from the bottom of the kettle.

Bring to boil; cover, then simmer for 20 minutes.

Add tomatoes and simmer for 10 more minutes.

Over the years, Jake has added carrots or peas occasionally or sometimes when he didn’t have potatoes he has chosen to add rice or barley.

Homemade Bread

Bread Recipe

Spicy Ranch Pretzels

Pretzel Recipe