Are you looking for a Southern Recipe for the holidays? Try this one!

(Good Things Utah) Looking for a different way to use up old bread or maybe just looking for a new southern recipe to try? Check out this recipe from Lindy Davies for Southern Rum Date Bread Pudding.
Ingredients you’ll need:
- 4 cups of whole milk
- 5 cups cubed day-old dried bread
- 1 cup of sugar
- 5 large eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 cup chopped dates
- 1 tsp of vanilla
- 1-2 tsp of rum or rum extract
- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp of nutmeg
- Dash of salt
- Additional sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg to sprinkle on top
- Whipped cream or Vanilla ice-cream
Directions:
- In a large bowl pour milk over bread. Add the sugar, eggs, butter, dates, vanilla, rum, cinnamon, salt & nutmeg; stir to mix well.
- Pour into a greased 9×13 in. baking dish. Sprinkle on top additional sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg.
- Bake at 350* for 50-55 minutes.
- Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice-cream.
You can follow Lindy Davies for more recipes on her Instagram.