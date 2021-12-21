Are you looking for a Southern Recipe for the holidays? Try this one!

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Looking for a different way to use up old bread or maybe just looking for a new southern recipe to try? Check out this recipe from Lindy Davies for Southern Rum Date Bread Pudding.

Ingredients you’ll need:

  • 4 cups of whole milk
  • 5 cups cubed day-old dried bread
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 5 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup chopped dates
  • 1 tsp of vanilla
  • 1-2 tsp of rum or rum extract 
  • 1/2 tsp of cinnamon 
  • 1/4 tsp of nutmeg
  • Dash of salt
  • Additional sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg to sprinkle on top 
  • Whipped cream or Vanilla ice-cream 

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl pour milk over bread. Add the sugar, eggs, butter, dates, vanilla, rum, cinnamon, salt & nutmeg; stir to mix well. 
  2. Pour into a greased 9×13 in. baking dish. Sprinkle on top additional sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg. 
  3. Bake at 350* for 50-55 minutes. 
  4. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla  ice-cream. 

You can follow Lindy Davies for more recipes on her Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors