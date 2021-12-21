Are you looking for a Southern Recipe for the holidays? Try this one!

(Good Things Utah) Looking for a different way to use up old bread or maybe just looking for a new southern recipe to try? Check out this recipe from Lindy Davies for Southern Rum Date Bread Pudding.

Ingredients you’ll need:

4 cups of whole milk

5 cups cubed day-old dried bread

1 cup of sugar

5 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup chopped dates

1 tsp of vanilla

1-2 tsp of rum or rum extract

1/2 tsp of cinnamon

1/4 tsp of nutmeg

Dash of salt

Additional sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg to sprinkle on top

Whipped cream or Vanilla ice-cream

Directions:

In a large bowl pour milk over bread. Add the sugar, eggs, butter, dates, vanilla, rum, cinnamon, salt & nutmeg; stir to mix well. Pour into a greased 9×13 in. baking dish. Sprinkle on top additional sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg. Bake at 350* for 50-55 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice-cream.

You can follow Lindy Davies for more recipes on her Instagram.