(Good Things Utah) Arabic Coffee is a simple way to enjoy a strong cup of espresso, done the traditional way. Combined with Tahini and Fig jam toast with banana and honey!

Ingredients:

1 small jar tahini

1 jar of Fig jam (or any other flavor)

Toast slice

Honey

Banana

Directions – toast your bread. Spread tahini on top along with fig jam, layer cut bananas, drizzle honey.

