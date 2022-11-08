(Good Things Utah) Chef Casey with Harmons is in the kitchen helping to make the most of fall with an Apple Tarte Tatin!

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 40 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Ingredients:

2 to 3 apples, peeled (optional), cored and sliced

½ cup brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp coriander

Pinch nutmeg

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ lb. butter

½ cup sugar

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed and chilled

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Mix the sliced apples together with brown sugar, spices, and lemon juice in a large bowl and set aside. Melt the butter in a 10 to 12-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium heat and sprinkle the sugar evenly over the melted butter. Rotate the skillet to evenly disperse the sugar and butter.

Place the apples in the skillet, flat side down, starting from the outside and working in, slightly overlapping one another. Fill in the center with the remaining apples. Let sit on medium for a few minutes while you prepare the puff pastry. *If you are using a cake pan, you will want to cook the butter and sugar mixture longer to get some color started. Pour that into the cake pan and arrange your apples in that pan. Then follow the next steps.

Roll the puff pastry out just enough to be able to cover the pan. Remove the skillet from the heat. Lay the puff pastry over the skillet and cut the corners off. Try to tuck some of the edges down inside of the pan, use a rubber spatula or a butter knife. Transfer to the oven.

Bake until the crust has puffed and is golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes. Let it cool, making sure that it is cool enough to handle, but not too cool where the sugar hardens and will not let go.

Safety tip: keep a hot pad or towel on the handle of the skillet so you do not accidentally touch it while it is hot. Loosen up the edges using a butter knife. Place a plate or platter larger than the skillet right on top. Carefully flip the tart upside-down onto the plate. If the apples stick to the skillet, carefully remove them, and put them back where they belong on the tart. If the sugar has hardened, you can place it over low heat the help loosen it up.

Ingredient List:

Knife

Cutting board

Peeler (optional if you do not want to peel your apples)

Large bowl

Rubber spatula

10-to-12-inch oven-safe skillet (or cake pan)

Rolling pin

Hot pad

Butter knife

Plate or platter or something larger than the pan to turn the tart out on

