A recipe made by mistake, but it tastes oh, so good. Chef Hillori Hansen whipped up her apple pie ice cream recipe in the GTU kitchen. She shared how she came upon this recipe while making her pumpkin pie ice cream recipe. You can make this at home for just you or share with family and friends.

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups cream

1 ½ cups apple sauce (chilled if possible)

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1 egg yolk (optional)

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp vanilla

Pinch salt

Directions:

In a blender or food processor, combine cream, apple sauce, syrup, egg yolk, cinnamon, vanilla and salt. Mix until well combined, but don’t over blend. Don’t churn your cream into butter. If you have an ice cream maker, use according to instructions. Don’t have an ice cream maker; place all the blended ingredients in a shallow baking dish and place in the freezer and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Remove and whisk together the ice cream contents, making sure to scrape down the sides and place back in the freezer. Continue this process for at least

2 ½ hours until your mixture starts to thicken. Eventually it will become ice cream! Patience is a virtue! Top ice cream with pie crust pastry (see recipe), drizzle with caramel sauce, or just serve in a delicious waffle cone!

Note: You can make this into Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream too!! Just replace the apple sauce with one can of pumpkin puree and use a pumpkin pie spice in place of cinnamon. If you like a sweeter version, add 2/3 cup pure maple syrup as pumpkin is not naturally sweet like apple sauce.

Bonus recipe: Instant Pot Apple Sauce

Ingredients:

3 lbs. apples (cored, peeled and chopped) (honey crisp, pink lady, green)

½ cup apple cider

¼ cup pure raw honey

2 tsp cinnamon

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon ghee

Directions:

Add all ingredients to an instant pot and give it a stir to combine. Manually set time to 7 minutes. Let it release pressure and steam naturally. Open lid carefully and give the ingredients a stir until you reach your desired consistency. Place apple sauce in glass jars and store in refrigerator. If you do not have an instant pot, heat in a heavy bottomed sauce pot and simmer on low for about 30 minutes or until apples are fall apart tender.

