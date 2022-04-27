(Good Things Utah) Health and nutrition expert Kiana Williams has plenty of delicious recipes to try when you’re craving something unhealthy. Today she shared with us a recipe for quick and yummy Apple Donuts!
See more from Kiana on her social media: @wholesome_ki or @kulia.wear. Even better, follow her tasty recipe blog at kuliawear.com/blog/news.
To print and download this recipe, click the link HERE.
Ingredients
- 4 Gala apples
- 1 Lemon
- Birch blenders frosting
- Simple truth organic sprinkles
Directions
- Slice top and bottom of apples.
- Core and de seed them, slice into donut shapes.
- Squeeze lemon juice on apples to prevent browning.
- Frost and sprinkle top of apples.