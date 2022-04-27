(Good Things Utah) Health and nutrition expert Kiana Williams has plenty of delicious recipes to try when you’re craving something unhealthy. Today she shared with us a recipe for quick and yummy Apple Donuts!

See more from Kiana on her social media: @wholesome_ki or @kulia.wear. Even better, follow her tasty recipe blog at kuliawear.com/blog/news.

Ingredients

  • 4 Gala apples 
  • 1 Lemon 
  • Birch blenders frosting
  • Simple truth organic sprinkles 

Directions

  1. Slice top and bottom of apples.
  2. Core and de seed them, slice into donut shapes. 
  3. Squeeze lemon juice on apples to prevent browning. 
  4. Frost and sprinkle top of apples. 