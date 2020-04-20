An easy and simple meal or hearty appetizer for the whole family

Jennifer Burns joined us for the Utah Beef Council to show us a recipe is for Steak and Bean Tostadas with Pico de Gallo. Perfect for easy ingredients that people probably have in their kitchen. Kids love tostadas and they make for a simple meal or a hearty appetizer for the whole family!

The Utah Beef Council (UBC) is an independent state agency charged with the promotion and marketing of beef and beef products in Utah. The UBC is funded by the beef checkoff program, a $1.50 per head assessment on the sale of cattle. Checkoff dollars are used to increase beef demand through programs of promotion, research, and education. The organization is directed by a 10-member board of cattlemen and women who represent the state’s cattle producers.

Beef gives your body more of the high-quality protein you need to achieve and maintain a healthy weight and preserve and build muscle. Here are ten recipes that cost less than $15 for you to make that your family will love.

