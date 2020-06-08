A twist on Steak wraps for lunch or dinner

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows us a new fantastic lunch or dinner recipe today – Chimichurri Steak Wraps.

The Utah Beef Council is an independent state agency charged with the promotion and marketing of beef and beef products in Utah. They are funded by the beef checkoff program, a $1.50 per head assessment on the sale of cattle.

Checkoff dollars are used to increase beef demand through programs of promotion, research, and education. The organization is directed by a 10-member board of cattlemen and women who represent the state’s cattle producers.

You can obtain additional recipes from the Utah Beef Council and other information by visiting their website, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, and FaceBook.

This article contains sponsored content.