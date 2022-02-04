(Good Things Utah) Today we are learning how to make a quick and heart-healthy breakfast or snack… but it tastes like a dessert – Dark Chocolate Strawberry Chia Pudding!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
- 1 cup dairy free milk (I like coconut)
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 1/5 Tbsp. cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup chopped strawberries
- *whipped cream and dark chocolate chips or shavings are optional additions, but highly recommended.
Instructions:
- In a medium size bowl, mix your chia seeds with a cup of dairy free milk. Add the vanilla, maple syrup, and cocoa powder. Mix well so that no lumps of cocoa powder or chia remain.
- Once your pudding is mixed together, cover your bowl and place it in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or overnight. During this time your chia seeds will thicken and take on a pudding like consistency.
- Divide the pudding into 2 bowls or cups. Add half the chopped strawberries to each serving. I also love adding dark chocolate chips, chocolate shavings, and/or whipped cream to the top of the pudding.
- Makes two 1/2 cup servings.
- The chia pudding base can keep well in the fridge for 5 days. Add toppings when ready to eat.