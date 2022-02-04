A quick and heart-healthy breakfast or snack… but it tastes like a dessert!

(ABC4) - It’s no secret that Utahns, and Americans in general, love fast food. It’s convenient, tasty, and cheap. With a variety of chains scattered across the Beehive state, we’ve come to find comfort in those oh-so-familiar golden arches.

According to Rare, as of 2021, the state of Utah houses over 100 McDonalds, and that number is only predicted to grow. As residents, we enjoy the tasty treats made available, but as loyal customers, we deserve to know the tips and tricks that will make our trips to the restaurant that much better.