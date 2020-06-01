A new spin on Flat Iron Steaks for your summer BBQ

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef council shares one of the many recipes that are offered on their website – Grilled Flat Iron Steaks with a Homemade steak sauce.

A moderate to higher protein diet plays a positive role in weight management, healthy aging, and disease prevention. Contrary to conventional wisdom, research shows that including lean beef, even daily as part of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle, can improve cholesterol profiles.

A recent study called BOLD (Beef in an Optimal Lean Diet) demonstrated that when adding lean beef to the most recommended heart-healthy diet it reduced levels of total and LDL “bad” cholesterol.

This article contains sponsored content.