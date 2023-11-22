SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – May this holiday season sparkle and shine and may all your, maple cinnamon rolls taste this good. You must try this comfort and joy of a recipe.

Dough

½ cup warm water (90 to 100 degrees)

1 ½ tbsp instant yeast

½ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp salt

2 lg egg

1 ½ cup whole milk

5 to 6 cups all-purpose flour (28 to 30 oz)

½ cup Corn Starch

Cinnamon Filling

½ cup butter, incredibly soft and spreadable

½ cup Sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup maple sugar

2 tbsp cinnamon

In a small bowl add yeast to warm water. Set aside.

In small saucepan or microwave proof bowl, warm milk just until small bubbles form. Remove from heat immediately. Set aside.

Using stand mixer with whisk attachment, add sugar, egg, salt and butter and mix until ingredients are combined. Add warm milk and mix until smooth. Add half of the flour and mix until smooth. Add yeast water mixture and mix again.

Change the attachment to dough hook. Gradually add flour, mixing as you go for 5-7 minutes. You may need more or less flour depending on humidity and some other factors. Watch for dough to pull away from bowl.

Place in greased bowl and cover with cloth or plastic wrap. Set the bowl in a warm place and allow it to rise until double, 45 to 60 minutes.

While dough is fermenting, prepare the filling. In a small bowl, mix together sugars and cinnamon. Set aside.

Lightly flour your counter surface and roll out dough. Roll dough to 24” x 24” square. Spread the soft butter to cover the dough. Next sprinkle cinnamon mixture over butter.

Start to roll the dough in jelly roll style. Once all rolled up, prepare 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife or dental floss cut rolls into desired size. Place on sheet pans, cover, and let rise until double. About ½ hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown and center is cooked through. Internal temp is 191° or above. Let it cool before adding the frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Servings: Approximately 2 cups

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temp

8 oz cream cheese, room temp

1 tsp maple extract

½ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

1 lb powdered sugar

cream or milk if needed for desired consistency.

Kosher salt, for top

Using an electric mixer, beat butter and cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Add maple, vanilla and about 2 cups of powdered sugar. Beat until smooth. Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time, beating until smooth after each addition. Total mixing should be around 8 minutes to break down the sugar. If it is too dry add cream or milk 1 tablespoon at a time. After you frost the cinnamon rolls, sprinkle a small amount of salt on top.

