5 of Our All-Time Best Chocolate Chip Recipes

In its long broadcast run, Good Things Utah has collected its share of amazing recipes. Below we’ve compiled 5 of our fan favorite, all time best chocolate chip recipes.

Kneaders Chef, Tami Vincent taught us how to make the most delicious pumpkin chocolate chip cookie dough in celebration of National Pumpkin Day!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Throwback to GTU veteran host Jessie Miller and her visiting brother-in-law Ryan Miller who showed us these New York Times’ recipe for huge Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kendra Nani showed off what she calls the world’s best chocolate chip cookies. So when you are craving that warm, gooey chocolate mess, then look no further for the perfect recipe.

World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Imagine 6-ingredient cookies AND they’re no-guilt:

No-Guilt Chocolate Chip Cookies

Not only is this recipe incredible, but it’s so easy it’s almost impossible to mess up.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

