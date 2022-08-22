In honor of National Thrift Shop Day, Lisa Corrigan with Delish on a Dime stopped in the GTU kitchen to share her 5-minute sushi bowl recipe. It’s easy on your schedule and bank account. Corrigan says it’s ‘bougie on a budget’ as most of the ingredients are cheap and a staple to your pantry. See the recipe below to make at home!

Ingredients:

-Rice

-Canned tuna or canned salmon

-Cucumber

-Avocado

-Dried seaweed

-Optional: sesame seeds, ginger, soy sauce, sriracha, spicy mayo, wasabi, whatever else you like!



1. Cook your rice, and scoop it into the bottom of your bowl.

2. Top with your tuna/salmon, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, and other desired toppings and enjoy!

