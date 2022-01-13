4 Ingredient No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars

(Good Things Utah) Amy Roskelley with Healthbeet is showing a quick and easy recipe for a 4 Ingredient No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars!

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 4 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • 3 tablespoons sugar free chocolate chips

Instructions:

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, peanut butter, and protein powder, until a dough forms.
  • Melt chocolate chips and spread on top.
  • Refrigerate until chocolate chips get firm.

Nutrition

Serving: 1bar | Calories: 163cal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 10g

