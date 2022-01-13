(Good Things Utah) Amy Roskelley with Healthbeet is showing a quick and easy recipe for a 4 Ingredient No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 4 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 3 tablespoons sugar free chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Mix graham cracker crumbs, peanut butter, and protein powder, until a dough forms. spread onto parchment paper in a square.
- Melt chocolate chips and spread on top.
- Refrigerate until chocolate chips get firm.
Nutrition
Serving: 1bar | Calories: 163cal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 10g
