10 GTU Fan Favorite Recipes of September 2020

What were your favorite recipes of September? We’ve compiled the top 10 most trafficked recipes on GTU during the month.

Sheet pan buttermilk pancakes

Charlotte Hancey of Charlotte Shares brought us the perfect back-to-school breakfast idea! The most delicious homemade buttermilk pancakes made all at once. This time saver will make everyone happy by adding multiple toppings like blueberries and chocolate chips!

Kendra’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

Our friend Kendra Nani was in the kitchen kicking off September and its cooler temperatures with her pumpkin cream cheese bread!

Root Beer Float Cake

This malty, flavorful cake is a back-to-school essential.

Sweet or Savory Empanadas Dough

The recipe of the dough is very easy to make, and the filling can be made with whatever you have on hand. It comes out perfectly flaky, crispy and golden brown! They can be stuffed with ground beef, ham and cheese, pineapple jam or dulce de leche.

Triple Berry Slab Pie with In Fine Taste

Triple berry slab pie is a sheet pan pie filled with blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries set in a pastry crust. Easy to make and serve, it’s a great dessert for a crowd.

Perfect Potato Gnocchi with Mama Mia Mangia

Potato gnocchi are Italian potato based dumplings that can be used in place of pasta in a recipe.

Red beans & rice with Brian’s girlfriend Liz!

This recipe will go into GTU Recipe Vault as show favorite.

Wagyu Steak Diane

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons kicked off the recipe section of the second hour of Good Things Utah by showing us how to make a hearty, meat-packed, and perfectly rich, Wagyu Steak Diane.

Zuppa Toscana Soup with Kendra Nani

This Olive Garden copycat recipe is so great, it’ll be your new favorite fall recipe.

Mississippi Mud Pie

What is Mississippi mud pie? Brownie, chocolate ice cream, and vanilla cream on top. This was a fan favorite in September, and it’s likely to become one of GTU’s.