GOOD THINGS UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, an Adjunct Professor in Family Studies, joined joined us on the show to discuss the importance of self-compassion in positive parenting.

As part of GTU’s Parenting Mini Series, Van Langeveld stresses that positive parenting cannot work without self-compassion. She reviewed the past three weeks of the series and provided tips for practicing one-on-one time and “Yell Less” strategies.

Elsha Hill, a mom to a blended family of six young kids, shared her experiences with implementing these strategies and how focusing on self-compassion has helped in her parenting journey.

Van Langeveld is also opening up a small group coaching experience for those interested in learning more about these topics and strategies.