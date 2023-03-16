SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As parents, we all know that it can be hard not to raise your voice when dealing with your kids. We may think that raising our voices gets our point across, but before we know it, we’re in a full-blown shouting match with our kids. Today’s parenting exercise is the “No Yell Challenge,”.

This week, Elsha Hill, a mother of six, joined Alisa Van Langeveld to discuss her experience with the challenge. Elsha completed an intense 5-day bootcamp-style challenge that included daily lessons, journaling, and action assignments, all designed to help her break the habit of yelling at her kids.

During the week, Elsha learned about the various triggers that can cause parents to yell, and she practiced new strategies for responding to her kids without raising her voice. She also learned the importance of taking a few deep breaths before responding to her children’s behavior and how to communicate with them in a way that shows empathy and understanding.

Elsha explained that the key to success in this challenge is consistency. “It’s not enough to just do it once and then forget about it,” she explained. “You have to keep practicing and reminding yourself of the techniques you’ve learned.” And for viewers at home, just start with one day at a time. Take it slow and give yourself grace. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about progress.

If you’re interested in taking on the “No Yell Challenge” yourself, Alisa Van Langeveld is opening up a small group coaching experience to guide parents through the same process. You can find her on Instagram for more information.