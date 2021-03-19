GTU on the road in Southern Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nicea and Deena bring us all the highlights from Southern Utah. They were live at Stucki Farms, a master planned community roughly 600 acres located in beautiful Washington City.

The other hosts talked about the first known baby born with anti-bodies in Southern Florida after mom got her first COVID-19 vaccine.

Brittany Spears is said to be in talks with Oprah for the next exclusive tell-all interview.

In GTU hour 2, Deena discusses how she feels about people touching her pregnant belly. The hosts discuss the dos and don’ts. Asking permission to touch a woman’s baby bump is always appropriate. Deena feels differently with her two pregnancies. She was much more protective of her body with baby number 1 but she’s more open the second time around. In the era of COVID we’re being much more careful.

Speaking of COVID-19, the Holderness Family celebrates COVID-19 vaccines with a Frozen-inspired parody. Their videos are always so relatable. Thank you for the laughs!

Another sign things are slowly getting back to normal, Lagoon reopens March 20th from 10am to 7pm.

But if you plan to ride the scary rides at Disneyland or any other theme park in California be ready to be scared in silence. The California Attractions and Parks Association is proposing in their reopening guidelines to limit screaming, singing or shouting to stop the spread of Covid-19.