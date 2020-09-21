GTU launches a second hour!

- On Good Things Utah today – For the first time in 18 years GTU is expanding. We are now 9-11 am Monday through Friday! It’s two hours of all the things you love about Good Things Utah. Tune in to see which of your favorite former hosts came back home to help us with our big launch:)
- Plus, we remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice passed away on Friday at the age of 87. She served on the court for more than 27 years and was an outspoken leader of gender equality.
- And the Emmys were back last night with Jimmy Kimmel taking hosting duties at an empty Staples Center venue. We talk winners, losers and all the changes made to make a big award show fun during a pandemic.
- And how old is too old for children to sit on your lap? One mom says she was shamed by another parent when her six year old son climbed up on her lap at a laundromat. We say it depends on the child, what do you think? Hope you join us for a jam packed two hours of GTU.