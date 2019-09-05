GTU kicks off opening day of the Utah State Fair

On Good Things Utah today – we took our show on the road! Live from the Utah State Fairgrounds, Nicea, Surae and Reagan kick off opening day (September 5) of the Utah State Fair!

Some highlights of this year’s fair include three daily shows of the Big Top Circus, rescue dogs doing amazing stunts and doggy sports, magic, hypnosis, rides and more!

All activities and events schedule can be found at UtahStateFair.com. The fair runs through September 15.

Surae shared a few fun facts about fairs across the country. At the Georgia State Fair, monkeys ride on dogs! Can you believe it?

Nicea showed the InStyle magazine cover photo featuring Jennifer Aniston. Many readers find the photo ‘insulting’ due to her darker, airbrushed skin.

Tune in tomorrow at 9:00am MST for another round of Table Talk!