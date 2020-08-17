GTU kicks off Baby Shower Week

- On Good Things Utah today – Baby oh baby! It’s Ali’s last week before maternity leave and with her big Baby Shower Show coming up this Friday we are giving away her favorite mommy must-haves all week long. Tune in each day for details on how to win!
- Plus, it’s back to school this week for nervous parents and students. We’ll tell you what school during a pandemic is going to look like in the classroom this year. And the CDC is warning about possible ‘mask bullying’ at school, telling educators to have a plan or policy for what happens when arguments come up over kids choosing to wear or not wear a mask. The ladies and Brian are give their opinions in today’s Hot Topics!