GTU kicks off Baby Shower Week

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Baby oh baby! It’s Ali’s last week before maternity leave and with her big Baby Shower Show coming up this Friday we are giving away her favorite mommy must-haves all week long. Tune in each day for details on how to win!
  • Plus, it’s back to school this week for nervous parents and students. We’ll tell you what school during a pandemic is going to look like in the classroom this year. And the CDC is warning about possible ‘mask bullying’ at school, telling educators to have a plan or policy for what happens when arguments come up over kids choosing to wear or not wear a mask. The ladies and Brian are give their opinions in today’s Hot Topics!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors