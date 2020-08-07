GTU is on the road at Southern Utah University

- On Good Things Utah today – We are live in Southern Utah! Ali and Deena are in Cedar City one day before the 2020 graduation ceremony at SUU and just weeks before the beginning of classes. The ladies tell us what students can expect for this very different upcoming school year.
- Plus, parents are struggling to talk to their kids about politics this year more than in years past. In a new survey, an overwhelming number of Americans say they find it “painful” to bring up politics with their children, although they are having more serious conversations about COVID-19, the election and racial unrest than they ever have before.
- And do you have ‘mask mouth’? Dentists say wearing a mask to prevent coronavirus is having a side effect in our mouths! Drier mouths are causing bad breath and even worse, gums that are red and inflamed. We’ll tell you what doctors recommend to help.