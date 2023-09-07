- Good Things Utah is live at the Utah State Fair this morning! And we wanted to share tips on the show to keep your kids safe while enjoying the fair for the next 11 days. First, always write YOUR name and phone number on a piece of paper pinned to the inside of their shirt or in your child’s shoe. Somewhere that is easily located, but not announcing to the world who you are and where you live.
- Coach your children whom to look for when they can’t find you. A police officer or a mom with children are great options. We don’t want them talking to any stranger, but if they can’t find us, they need some direction. It’s also important to remind them that if you become separated, they should stop moving immediately and stay in one place.
- Take a picture of the kids before you enter the Fairgrounds to help you remember what they are wearing. This can be important in case you need to give a full description of your child to State Fair police. I like to try to dress my kids in similar colors so they are also easier to spot as they weave through the crowds.
- If you do become separated from your child, seek assistance immediately. The State Fair has a missing child protocol that they can implement much faster than trying to locate your own child in a panic. They are more effective, too.
- Keep in mind the places you have already been or things your child had been asking to do before you were separated. That information will be helpful for the searchers.
- If you see a lost child at the State Fair
- Reach out for help from nearby fair workers, security guards, or police.
- Stay near the child in the spot where you found him while help comes.
- Reassure all the children that everyone is doing all they can to help and it won’t be long.
- If you can, stay for the resolution even if you aren’t needed. Your children will want to know if the child will be okay. Plus, it teaches them that many times others’ needs are as important as their own. We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on our special live show at the first day of the Utah State Fair!
- If you see a lost child at the State Fair
GTU is live on opening day of the Utah State Fair
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now