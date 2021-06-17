GTU is live in St. George and a new report says Utah has some of the worst drivers in the country

- On the second hour Good Things Utah this morning – We have taken our show on the road to beautiful St. George and Surae and Ali are heading up our Southern Utah coverage from the campus of Dixie Technical College. Good thing the ladies are inside because they are talking about the heat outside and how first-time visitors or newcomers to the region may sometimes wonder how the towns and communities in Southern Utah got their names? For Southern Utah natives and long-time residents, the unique names for places like Hurricane, Toquerville or LaVerkin are not so much mysterious as they are disputed. Ali explains, what’s in a name?
- Plus, uh oh Utah – Salt Lake City residents were found to be some of the worst drivers in the nation. According to a new study by QuoteWizard, a company that helps customers compare insurance rates, Salt Lake City drivers ranked sixth in the nation for worst drivers. Portland, Ore. and Boise, Idaho ranked first and second, the study shows.
- And athlete Megan Rapinoe is among group of ‘trailblazing’ women replacing Victoria’s Secret angels — Victoria’s Secret marketing is about to look quite different. The embattled lingerie brand announced a new marketing direction on Wednesday featuring a group of faces intended to move it beyond its famous “Angel” models. We’ll tell you about the about face in direction for the company.
- And at the end of the show, to cool the crew down in St. George, McDonald's stopped by with ice cold drinks! Hope you join us for a busy second hour of GTU live in Southern Utah on this Thursday morning.