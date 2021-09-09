GTU is live for the opening of the Utah State Fair

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are on the road for the kick off of the Utah State Fair this morning. Tune is as we sample the food, ride the rides and take you behind the scenes of one of Utah’s biggest and longest running event! (and head to www.abc4.com/contests to win tickets!)
- So where and when did state fairs actually start? A country fair is everything you’d expect—state fairs are big in the larger agricultural states while the smaller states have quieter offerings, but you can still count on corn dogs, wild rides on the midway, tractor pulls, and 4-H and other judging events (pies, canned goods, quilts, flowers etc.) to be at every one of them. Fairs are a perfect opportunity to discover your region. The best time to go is with a clear blue sky and a hint of fall in the air. The history of the state fair in the United States dates to 1841 when the first gathering was organized in Syracuse, New York. In addition to focusing on agricultural offerings and economy, in the nineteenth century the state and county fairs also became showcases for recipe judging and all manner of domestic arts.
- You can’t talk about the fair without mentioning the food! So what is the best of the best from all over the country? Here are a few local favorites: Red Velvet Funnel Cake, Cookies in a Cone, Navajo Tacos, and yes – Cheesecake on a Stick!
- And looking ahead to the holidays there is good news coming from New York, because of the pandemic, last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was a virtual event — made just for TV — that was held just in the one-block stretch in front of the company’s flagship store on 34th Street. But this year, the public will be able to watch the parade flow through Manhattan in person, Macy’s says. Marking the 95th year of the parade, live musical performances will make their return alongside the iconic giant balloons, decorated floats, marching bands, and of course, an appearance by Santa. “We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release. He said he looks forward to “welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in-person this November.”
- And while we are talking food why not talk about all the free stuff you can get during the month of September? Surae has the list that includes Wendy's and In-N-Out Burger!