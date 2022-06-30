- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We are live at the Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City. Modern kids are obsessed with instant gratification. Typically, they can’t live a day without smartphones and their favorite video games. Therefore, it’s not a big surprise that most parents doubt whether it’s a good idea to take their kids out on a museum trip. Some mothers and fathers are afraid that kids will get bored and that a museum visit will be just a waste of time. But the truth is that modern museums have lots to offer to little learners. If you bring your children to the museums, it will result in numerous educational benefits.
- Spark curiosity
- One of the most critical issues in education is that modern children lack the interest to study. Generations Z (ages 10-24) and Alpha (ages 0-9) are accustomed to constant stimuli from smartphone apps and streaming platforms. They don’t want to concentrate in class. They don’t want to learn something new.
- Get access to a trusted source of knowledge
- Modern children trust the internet too much, and that’s a huge problem. There are a number of children today that lack the skills to distinguish fact from fiction and identify credible websites amongst the sea of non-credible ones. They have no skills necessary to distinguish credible websites from non-credible ones.
- Develop civic awareness and a sense of place
- Another great thing about museums is that they help to define local identity and reinforce a sense of place. If your kids visit museums on a regular basis, they will understand how the world changes over time and why. They will learn about the events, personalities, as well as historical processes that have formed the character of the locality they belong to.
Plus, consider this former Charlie's Angel un-retired. Netflix revealed today that Cameron Diaz is returning to the acting game in the upcoming feature Back in Action for the streaming service — her first onscreen role since 2014's Annie eight long years ago. And according to Netflix, it was her co-star in that movie musical remake — Jamie Foxx — that convinced her to come out of retirement for another collaboration. The Oscar-winning Ray star had the receipts to back that claim up, posting the audio from his conversation with Diaz about how to properly make an "I'm un-retired" announcement.
GTU is live at the Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
