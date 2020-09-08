GTU is expanding to TWO HOURS and we have the first pictures of Ali’s baby!

Our friend and stylist Preston Tait was in studio today to talk all things transitioning our summer wardrobe into fall. It's time to start adding sweaters, leggings, and booties! Even though the stores are all transitioning to fall already, we have plenty of hot days left. But it's still exciting to get to the next season of fashion!

Preston says not to worry about replacing your entire wardrobe just yet. Buying a few fall items can help you start. Warmer tone prints combined with a summer piece can make the outfit transitional, and adding a new pair of booties ramps up your outfit.